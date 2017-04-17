President Trump singles out one election where he thinks Republicans should be afraid

Though he didn’t mention him by name, President Donald Trump very clearly tweeted about a Democratic candidate for congress on Monday morning. On Tuesday, former congressional aide and filmmaker Jon Ossoff will find out if voters wish for him to represent Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District.

President Trump doesn’t want that to happen.

The super Liberal Democrat in the Georgia Congressioal race tomorrow wants to protect criminals, allow illegal immigration and raise taxes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2017

“The super Liberal Democrat in the Georgia Congressioal race tomorrow wants to protect criminals, allow illegal immigration and raise taxes!” Trump wrote. Despite the typo in the word “congressional,” Trump kept the tweet live.

Ossoff later responded to Trump’s critique of him in a statement to the press. Ossoff statement on the President's tweet pic.twitter.com/vFIOBQ8eXX — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) April 17, 2017

“While I’m glad the President is interested in the race, he is misinformed,” Ossoff wrote.

“I’m focused on bringing fresh leadership, accountability, and bipartisan problem solving to Washington to cut wasteful spending and grow metro Atlanta’s economy into the Silicon Valley of the South.”

Despite Trump’s call of action against Ossoff, the White House may not be too worried that a Democrat would take the congressional seat. In a profile on Ossoff in New York Magazine, a White House official explained as such to writer Olivia Nuzzi.

“It’s really easy for Ossoff to run against the shadow of Trump, the specter of Trump, this bogeyman — because there’s no official candidate. But once we have a candidate who can make a case for themselves, I think the polling will change pretty quickly.”