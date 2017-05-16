President Trump speaks out after allegations that he leaked classified intel to the Russians light up Washington D.C.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to give his side of the story after the Washington Post reported he accidentally leaked classified info to two Russian politicians.

The Washington Post reported on Monday night that Trump had given “code word information” to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

“This is code-word information,” said a U.S. official familiar with the matter, using terminology that refers to one of the highest classification levels used by American spy agencies. Trump “revealed more information to the Russian ambassador than we have shared with our own allies.”





On Tuesday, President Trump seemed to confirm the report, and explained his actions.