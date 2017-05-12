President Trump suggests cancelling press briefings “for the sake of accuracy”

On Friday morning, President Donald Trump sent out a series of tweets about how members of his press team communicate with the media. In recent days, President Trump and several of his top surrogates have contradicted one another regarding how the decision to fire FBI Director James Comey came about. The doublespeak on the Comey firing was the latest example of the Trump White House not having its story straight before going to the press.

RELATED: Jake Tapper beat his critics to the punch when he began to tweet out “sensitive information” about himself





In a Friday tweet, Trump chalked up his surrogate’s inaccuracies to an inability to keep up with such a very active president.

As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017