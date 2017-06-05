President Trump taunts his critics with another insult toward the mayor of London
President Donald Trump is again attacking London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Twitter.

Trump tweeted Monday morning that Khan had offered a “pathetic excuse” and “had to think fast on his ‘no reason to be alarmed’ statement.”

Trump added that the media “is working hard to sell it!”

On Sunday, Trump leveled an inaccurate criticism of London Mayor Sadiq Khan, saying the mayor was telling people there was “no reason to be alarmed” about the attack. The mayor had instead been telling London residents not to be concerned by a stepped-up police presence in the city following the attack.


Later Khan’s spokesman said he was too busy to respond to Trump’s “ill-informed” tweet.

