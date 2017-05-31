President Trump tells Kathy Griffin what he thinks of her after her bloody photoshoot

On Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump reacted to a headline grabbing photo of comedian Kathy Griffin that circulated on Tuesday. The photo showed Griffin holding up the bloody, body-less head of the President of the United States. Despite whatever the intentions of Griffin’s photo may have been, the image was criticized by people of all political persuasions. President Trump responded to the photo on Wednesday.

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!

“My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”

Griffin later apologized for the photo.

“I moved the line, and then I crossed it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people,” Griffin said on Tuesday night.