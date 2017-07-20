President Trump thinks investigating his finances is crossing a line, so guess what Robert Mueller is going to do

During a much-maligned interview with the New York Times, President Donald Trump indicated that he would not be pleased if his family finances became part of a Department of Justice investigation. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller is leading a Department of Justice investigation into Trump’s presidential campaign and possible collusion with the Russian government. President Trump thinks his finances should be off limits to that probe.

“I think that’s a violation. Look, this is about Russia,” Trump said.

RELATED: Jeff Sessions makes his first statement since President Trump ripped him in the New York Time





Trump later claimed he was not personally under investigation, despite reports that Mueller will determine if he obstructed the DOJ’s investigation by firing former FBI Director James Comey.

“I don’t think we’re under investigation,” he told the New York Times. “I’m not under investigation. For what? I didn’t do anything wrong.”

On Thursday morning, multiple sources reported that Mueller would not heed Trump’s advice and would include President Trump’s finances in the department’s investigation.