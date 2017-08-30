Professor gets the axe after saying Texans deserve Hurricane Harvey for supporting Trump

A University of Tampa professor is out of a job after tweeting a suggestion that Texans deserved Hurricane Harvey because they supported President Trump during the 2016 election. University spokesman Eric Cardenas confirmed that Kenneth Storey had been fired after the school received a plethora of complaints about the professor’s tweet.

“We condemn the comments and the sentiment behind them, and understand the pain this irresponsible act has caused,” the school said in a statement to The University of Tampa community. “As Floridians, we are well aware of the destruction and suffering associated with tropical weather. Our thoughts and prayers are with all impacted by Hurricane Harvey.”





RELATED: Reports of greed and price gouging flood Texas Attorney General’s office

On Sunday, Storey tweeted, “I don’t believe in instant Karma but this kinda feels like it for Texas. Hopefully this will help them realize the GOP doesn’t care about them.”

Prof suggests Texans deserve hurricane for supporting Trump https://t.co/9i0fY174bm — Campus Reform (@campusreform) August 28, 2017

When confronted by other Twitter users who asked if Florida deserves a similar fate, he responded, “Yep, those who voted for him here deserve it as well.”

Hurricane Harvey has unloaded more than 30 inches of rain in parts of Texas and has claimed the lives of at least 15 people. On Monday, Storey attempted to walk back on his comment by reportedly tweeting, “I deeply regret a statement I posted yesterday. I never meant to wish ill will upon any group. I hope all affected by Harvey recover quickly.”

RELATED: Instead of seeing the good in Melania Trump’s Texas visit, the internet mocked her shoes