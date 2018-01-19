Warning: this article contains racial slurs and offensive language.

Life sure is moving fast for Harley Barber, the University of Alabama sorority girl who posted racist videos on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Almost immediately, Harley was thrown out of her sorority and, not long after, the school gave her the boot. Now Barber’s mom is weighing in.





In a conversation with NJ.com (Barber is from New Jersey, as she explained in her videos), her mother, Jill Barbera says that she “agrees with the punishment,” saying “I fully support their decision.” She added “This is not a reflection of how [Barber] was raised. She’s just degrading herself and it breaks my heart.” Her mother says that Barber hasn’t lived with her since December 2016, when she kicked the 19-year-old out of her house after their arguments became too much to handle.

This lil racist white b***** lmaoooo…. peep next videos I post from her page 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KPo437cMEj — Tabarius da Feminist (@TabisBack) January 16, 2018

Immediately after the incident, Barber told the New York Post that she’s “so sorry,” but she has since dropped off the radar. Her mother said “I love my kid. I wish this never happened for everyone involved.” She added, “I can’t apologize for her actions, and I wont. But I’ll apologize for the pain it caused people.” She also noted that Harley’s younger sister is school and that she’s worried about her. Harley’s mother told NJ.com, “I really want people to know that I am not sitting hugging Harley on the couch saying, ‘It’s okay.'”

LMAOOOOO BRO SHE SO BOLD…. yeah her life over after these videos lmaooo pic.twitter.com/1vYt80ACkr — Tabarius da Feminist (@TabisBack) January 16, 2018

In the videos, Barber makes a number of disturbing statements. In one recording she says “I love how I act like I love black people because I f**king hate n*****s.” Later, she posted a video in which she declares “I’m in the south now bitch…I’m from New Jersey, so I can say n***** as much as I want.”

Unsurprisingly, the clips received an avalanche of backlash and even some of Barber’s Alpha Phi sorority sisters denounced her on their social media profiles — Barber has since taken her profiles down or made them all private.

When the Post asked Barber if she considered taking her friends’ advice and not posting the videos, she said “No, I’m an idiot. There’s no excuse. I did something really bad.” She was a freshman at the University of Alabama.