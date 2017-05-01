Raleigh officers had a hostile dining experience when restaurant staff reportedly sang an anti-police song

Police officers in Raleigh, N.C. were dining at Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q when employees reportedly sang NWA’s “Fuck the Police” while they ate. The Raleigh Police Protective Association (RPPA) shared news of the incident in a viral Facebook post. Even the manager was accused of singing along.

David Harris, franchise owner of the restaurant, responded to the allegations.

“We will do a thorough investigation and terminate anyone employee that doesn’t share our respect of all law enforcement,” he wrote.

The RPPA put out a statement on Facebook thanking the public for their support: