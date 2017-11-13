Rand Paul returns to work after being allegedly assaulted by his neighbor

After an attack that left him with six broken ribs and other serious injuries, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) returned to the Senate on Monday ahead of a key vote on tax reform.

“Kelley and I want to thank everyone once again for your thoughts and prayers for my recovery,” Paul tweeted Monday. “While I’m still in a good deal of pain, I will be returning to work in the Senate today, ready to fight for liberty and help move forward with tax cuts in the coming days and weeks.”

Paul was allegedly attacked by his neighbor, 59 year-old Rene Boucher of Kentucky on Nov. 3. Boucher pleaded not guilty to fourth-degree assault on Thursday.

While some outlets speculated the assault involved a land dispute, Paul’s senior adviser Doug Stafford says nothing could be further from the truth.

“This was not a ‘fight,’ it was a blindside, violent attack by a disturbed person,” Stafford said. “Anyone claiming otherwise is simply uninformed or seeking media attention.”

According to CNN, the Senate is will hold two administration nomination votes on Monday, while the tax reform bill is expected to be voted on later this week.