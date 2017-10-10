Rand Paul says he’s been “working with Trump for months” on the next health care move

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) indicated Tuesday morning that he has been working with President Trump for months on an executive order for health care.

“This will be a great plan & a big deal for millions of Americans. I’ve been working with @realDonaldTrump for months on this,” Paul said on Twitter. “Details soon!”

“Since Congress can’t get its act together on HealthCare, I will be using the power of the pen to give great HealthCare to many people – FAST,” he said.

Although the specifics on what the executive order would contain are currently unclear, some conservatives speculate that Trump will allow certain groups to band together in order to purchase insurance across state lines.

Paul, who has advocated for a full repeal of Obamacare and the opening of an interstate insurance market, seems optimistic. Last month, the senator said he hoped Trump would move to reinterpret an existing law that prohibits consumers from purchasing insurance across state lines.

“I believe that President Trump can legalize on his own the ability of individuals to join a group or a health association across state lines and buy insurance,” he said. “If these individuals can join large groups across state lines, I think they’ll get protection, less expensive insurance, and it’ll be able to solve a lot of the problems we have in the individual market,” he added.

Sen. Paul wrote about why he believes Obamacare should be repealed in full as well as pitch for his Association Health Plans in an op-ed for Rare earlier this month.