Rand Paul says that “warmonger” Lindsay Graham can’t follow how many wars the U.S. is in

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) suggested on Monday that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) can’t keep track of all the conflicts the United States is currently involved in.

“You know you are in too many wars in too many places when even warmonger Lindsay Graham can’t keep track anymore,” Paul tweeted.

Graham said on Sunday that he was unaware the United States had so many troops in Niger, responding to a question about the Islamic State’s ambush of American troops in Niger last week. Four U.S. soldiers were killed in the attack.





“I didn’t know there was 1,000 troops in Niger,” Graham said on “Meet The Press.”

Graham added that the Department of Defense will “brief us next week as to why they were there and what they were doing.”

“I can say this to the families: They were there to defend America. They were there to help allies. They were there to prevent another platform to attack America and our allies,” Graham concluded.

Paul and Graham are familiar foes in the Senate. Sen. Paul favors a more fiscally conservative, less interventionist approach to foreign policy, while Sen. Graham is viewed as overly aggressive when it comes to war by the libertarian-leaning faction of the Republican Party to which Paul belongs.

Paul quipped last week that Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Graham forfeit their “principles of fiscal conservatism” when it comes to military spending on foreign wars.

The Kentucky Senator opposed last week’s budget due to its failure in his view to implement adequate defense spending cuts.

The budget passed, with Paul being the only Republican Senator to vote “no.”