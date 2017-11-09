Rand Paul’s injuries more serious than originally reported

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has six broken ribs and fluid build up in his chest after he was attacked by his neighbor on Friday.

Paul tweeted the update on Wednesday.

“I appreciate all of the support from everyone. A medical update: final report indicates six broken ribs & new X-ray shows a pleural effusion,” he said.

While it was initially reported that Paul had only “minor injuries,” details soon emerged that five of his ribs were broken. Paul is also suffering from several cuts and bruises to his nose and mouth.





Paul’s neighbor, Rene Boucher, 59, is charged with fourth-degree assault. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

Senate Majority Leader and fellow Kentuckian Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that he expected Paul to return to the senate next week, but that was before this latest health update.