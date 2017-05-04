Reminder: Don’t die for a senior picture

It’s May, which means it’s senior picture season. That means a lot of students and photographers are about to head one place: the local railroad tracks.

But rail safety organization Operation Lifesaver and railroad companies are warning students and photographers alike to stay away. Consequences for a photoshoot on the tracks start at a trespassing charge and a fine as high as $10,000 (depending on the state) and end in injury and death.

The trend is so prominent that the Union Pacific railroad came up with a video for it. They compare taking a photo on railroad tracks to taking a photo in the middle of a highway.

While Operation Lifesaver says the number of accidents involving trains has gone down since they started, the statistics are still grim. According to Operation Lifesaver, someone is hit by a train about once every three hours. In 2016 alone, over 1000 people were killed or injured in accidents with trains.

And that’s just accidents involving moving trains. Railroad environments are dangerous and unforgiving even without a train present.