Rep. Ron DeSantis recalls the chilling question he was asked moments before someone opened fire on Republicans

A gunman opened fire on Republican congressmen and their aides during a baseball practice ahead of Thursday’s annual Congressional Baseball Game. Five were shot, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.).

While authorities continue to gather details about the attack, one congressman provided a clue about the potential motivation behind the attack.

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) told Fox News that a man engaged him in a conversation moments before the tragic shooting occurred.

Rep. DeSantis who at baseball practice recalls: “A guy…walked up to us that was asking whether it was Republicans or Democrats out there.” pic.twitter.com/GwozCPRdve — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 14, 2017

DeSantis said that a suspicious individual walked up to him as he was leaving the practice early.

“There was a guy that walked up to us that was asking whether there was Republicans or Democrats out there,” he recalled. “And it was just a little odd and then he kind of walked toward the area where all this happened.”

DeSantis, who gave a full recount of the conversation to the police, said that he wasn’t carrying anything at the time of the conversation. DeSantis then left with a colleague before the attack.