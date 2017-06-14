Rep. Ron DeSantis recalls the chilling question he was asked moments before someone opened fire on Republicans

A gunman opened fire on Republican congressmen and their aides during a baseball practice ahead of Thursday’s annual Congressional Baseball Game. Five were shot, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.).
While authorities continue to gather details about the attack, one congressman provided a clue about the potential motivation behind the attack.
Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) told Fox News that a man engaged him in a conversation moments before the tragic shooting occurred.
DeSantis said that a suspicious individual walked up to him as he was leaving the practice early.
“There was a guy that walked up to us that was asking whether there was Republicans or Democrats out there,” he recalled. “And it was just a little odd and then he kind of walked toward the area where all this happened.”
DeSantis, who gave a full recount of the conversation to the police, said that he wasn’t carrying anything at the time of the conversation. DeSantis then left with a colleague before the attack.