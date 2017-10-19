Reporter covering engagement season on live TV turns to see her boyfriend down on one knee

A KNOE 8 reporter was in the middle of a live broadcast about skyrocketing engagement ring sales when she turned around to see her boyfriend down on one knee holding a diamond ring of his own.

“One of our reporters got a surprise proposal live on the air during our 5:30 newscast,” the network shared on Facebook along with a video of the heartwarming surprise proposal.

In the adorable footage, reporter Frededreia Willis discusses engagement season with her co-anchor, even saying she’s hoping for a proposal herself sometime soon. Her boyfriend, Stefon Thomas-Dunham, sneaks into the camera frame with a bouquet of flowers and quietly drops down on one knee. Just after he reaches into his pocket and pulls out a ring, Willis turns around, clearly shocked by what she sees.





“Hey babe,” Thomas-Dunham says. “So shortly after we started dating, I told you about my 1,000 days of dating before I would propose rule. Today is Day 1,000, and I can’t wait any longer. I’ve loved you since the beginning, and I’ve never had a single doubt that you would make me the happiest man in the world … I truly believe my life has led to this moment. This moment on one knee with a little box and a question. The question I ask is if you will see the world with me, raise a family with me and experience all the joys that life has to offer. Frededreia Willis, will you marry me?”

A sobbing Willis whispered “Yes,” and the couple shared a touching embrace. Willis later posted a stunning video of her sparkling engagement ring on Facebook, writing, “You can’t show the proposal without showing off the bling too, right? God was totally showing out when he created my fiancé!”

