Senate Republicans on Tuesday said they will be looking to scrap Obamacare’s controversial individual mandate in the GOP’s tax reform bill, something Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) demanded earlier in the day, just one day after his return to the Senate.





GOP senators plan include a repeal of the individual mandate, one of the more controversial parts of Obamacare, in a revised version of the current bill. The Senate finance committee charged with making this decision were unanimous in their support for adding this to the bill.

Paul is not a member of the Senate finance committee, but expressed earlier on Tuesday his intention to seek a repeal of the individual mandate.

“Today I am announcing my intention to amend the Senate tax bill to repeal the individual mandate and provide bigger tax cuts for middle income taxpayers,” Paul said on Twitter. “The mandate repeal is a promise we all made and we should keep. It also allows an additional $300 billion+ in tax cuts.”

President Trump has expressed his support of the repeal as part of tax reform.

John McCain (R-Ariz.) implied that he would support a repeal of the individual mandate, but Susan Collins (R-Maine) seems more hesitant. “I personally think that it complicates tax reform,” she said.

Collins was one of three Senate Republicans to voted against the GOP to repeal the individual and employer mandate in July.

Paul said repealing the mandate would prevent taxpayers from seeing a tax increase due to a loss of state and local deductions.

“This will help ensure House acceptance of the Senate plan as leaders there have stated they will not accept a plan with no state and local deductibility. Repeal the mandate fix problems with Senate bill through more tax cuts for all and help ensure House and Senate plans agree,” Paul said.

The tax reform bill expected to be voted on later on this week.