Rescuers arrive for manatees stranded on a beach by Irma

By Bonnie Buck, Cox Media Group National Content Desk and ActionNewsJax.com

Five friends who noticed two manatees stranded after the sea water receded from a bay shared photos on social media, and the photos led to a successful rescue effort.

After the photos of the manatees were shared more than 6,000 times within hours of being posted, Sarasota County and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took notice and responded to the scene to move the huge sea mammals.


Officials said the receding water would return quickly and reminded people not to walk out onto the exposed Bay bottom.

