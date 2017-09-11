Residents report hearing noises as Hurricane Irma’s powerful winds take out three construction cranes

Winds from Hurricane Irma were so powerful that they downed three construction cranes in Florida.

Pictures and videos came in after two cranes crashed in Miami and another crashed in Fort Lauderdale.

BREAKING NEWS: DANGER! Another crane has collapsed on NE 30th St and is dangling from an unfinished high rise tower. @NBC6 #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/LBNM895wKX — Michael Spears NBC6 (@MikeSpearsNBC6) September 10, 2017

#HurricaneIrma took down part of this crane in Fort Lauderdale https://t.co/zoOGlbZT6H pic.twitter.com/r4r6aWpKlb — Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) September 11, 2017

Residents reported hearing a sound before leaving their balconies and looking out of their windows to see the damage. Prior to the hurricane, residents were warned by officials of the possibilities of toppled cranes. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Other videos showed cranes rotating in the high winds.





