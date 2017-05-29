Retiree loses every dollar of her life’s savings in heartbreaking scam

A retired nanny has lost her life savings after falling victim to an alleged scammer and she doesn’t expect to see any of her money again.

Dorothy Edge was approached by a woman who claimed her visa was set to expire and that she needed money to return to South Africa. She also told Edge that she wanted to donate $100,000 from a large inheritance, but couldn’t take the money to South Africa, asking Edge to donate the money for her, WPIX reported.

But the unidentified woman wanted to make sure that Edge had money of her own so she wouldn’t take the woman’s.





The the alleged fake pastor stepped in with bible in hand, saying that he would also donate, flashing cash to “reassure” the woman that he wasn’t taking her money, WPIX reported.

Edge then went to her home to get $28,000 — which was her life-savings — and returned to the pair.

The pastor and the woman said they wanted to bless the cash so she handed it to them. They handed back a bag; she thought contained her money, but in reality held shredded newspapers.

Police are looking to identify the pair.

Edge told WPIX that she’s angry at herself because she handed the money to the alleged scammers.