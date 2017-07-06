Reward climbs to $10,000 after dog found buried alive dies

PETA is offering $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for burying a dog that later died in Tucker, Ga., last month, the organization said Monday.

A brown Chow Chow mix was found June 6 buried up to her nose, and she might have been there for several days. She was dug out and taken to receive veterinary care, but she died the next day.

The case remains unsolved.

The reward announced Monday doubles the previous reward of $5,000.

“Someone must know where this dog came from and who buried her alive, leaving her to suffer in terror for days,” PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien said in a statement. “PETA is urging anyone with information about this dog or her tormentor to come forward immediately before anyone else gets hurt.”

DeKalb County resident Eric Purdue found the dog on an ATV trail near Rock Mountain Boulevard and Lewis Road. It took him 30 minutes to dig her out of the tightly packed ground.

He later named the dog Lulu.

Anyone with information about who buried Lulu is asked to call DeKalb County Animal Services at 404-294-2939.