Robert De Niro used his commencement speech as another opportunity to rip President Trump

Robert De Niro, an outspoken critic of President Trump, put the state of the union under the former reality TV star in movie terms Sunday, saying a country that was once an “inspiring uplifting drama” has turned into a “tragic dumbass comedy.”

The legendary actor was presented with an honorary doctorate of fine arts by Brown University. He also gave the commencement speech at the Ivy League school in Rhode Island. He urged the 2017 graduates to stop the insanity.

“Work for the change, work to stop the insanity. Start now so the class of 2018 will graduate into a better world.”

De Niro was one of six recipients to receive honorary doctorates. He was not the only one to take aim at President Trump.

Tony Award winner, Daveed Diggs, who won for his role in the Broadway hit, “Hamilton,” told the graduates that the country needs their new ideas “because the old ones have made a mess of things.”

Not long after Trump won the election, Vice President Mike Pence was booed at a performance of “Hamilton” and then was singled out by the cast, who called for fair treatment for all U.S. citizens.