Rolling Thunder continued their 30-year tradition to make sure that the nation’s fallen haven’t been forgotten

Members of the motorcycle group Rolling Thunder have continued their 30-year tradition to make sure that the nation’s fallen haven’t been forgotten.

Thousands of motorcyclists rode into the nation’s capital in honor of Memorial Day. RELATED: Soldiers kicked off the Indy 500 with a helicopter entrance and flag delivery you won’t want to miss

They arrived Sunday before visiting Veterans Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and The World War II Memorial, WTOP reported.



“It’s too many guys that haven’t come home,” one rider told WRC Sunday.

They started the ride by meeting at the Pentagon before crossing the Arlington Memorial Bridge before parading through the streets of Washington, D.C., WTOP reported.

Participants also took part in the Blessing of the Bikes at the National Cathedral, WRC reported