A month after condemning House Speaker Paul Ryan to hell, Rosie O’Donnell added White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to her list of people destined for eternal damnation.





The comedian’s shocking comment followed MSNBC journalist Nicole Wallace’s scolding Huckabee Sanders for what she viewed as unprofessional rhetoric during both Monday morning’s press briefing and a recent “Good Morning America” interview, in which the press secretary said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York needed “a little help and guidance getting through big policy negotiations.”

“It’s actually time for someone to sit SHS down and say ‘yes, you have a tough job, yes, you are smoother than Spicer and more stable than Mooch, but if you ever use your taxpayer funded job again to denigrate the Intelligence of a reporter or a sitting US Senator, you’re fired,'” Wallace tweeted.

The next day, O’Donnell quote retweeted Wallace’s message and added one of her own.

“And who on trumps team would ever consider doing that – she is doing exactly what he wants – and she will sit in hell – no doubt,” she wrote.

On Christmas, O’Donnell predicted a similar fate for House Speaker Ryan after he tweeted a video of himself recalling the story of Jesus’ birth during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

“Paul Ryan – don’t talk about Jesus after what u just did to our nation – u will go straight to hell u screwed up fake altar boy,” she tweeted, adding the hashtag “JUDASmuch.”