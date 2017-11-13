In a Monday morning news conference, the fifth woman to accuse Republican Senate Candidate Roy Moore of sexual assault showed reporters a high school yearbook that she says was signed by Moore.





“To a sweeter more beautiful girl I could not say Merry Christmas. Christmas 1977. Love, Roy Moore… Roy Moore, DA.”

Moore’s accuser, Beverly Young Nelson, claims that she was 16 years old during her encounter, which occurred prior to Moore signing her yearbook. According to Nelson, Moore offered to drive her home from work at a restaurant he frequented, and instead tried to sexually assault her.

Ms. Nelson's printed statement includes a picture of Moore's note in her yearbook… "Love, Roy Moore D.A." pic.twitter.com/cXfLThHkb0 — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) November 13, 2017

“I tried to open my car door to leave, but he reached over and locked it so I could not get out. I tried fighting him off, while yelling at him to stop, but instead of stopping he began squeezing my neck attempting to force my head onto his crotch. I continued to struggle,” Nelson told reporters. “I was determined that I was not going to allow him to force me to have sex with him. I was terrified. He was also trying to pull my shirt off. I thought that he was going to rape me. I was twisting and struggling and begging him to stop. I had tears running down my face.”

Once Moore gave up, Nelson says she was either pushed out or exited the vehicle on her own accord. She alleges that her neck was covered in bruises the next day. For several decades Nelson didn’t mention her story to anyone, out of a fear for Moore who was a very powerful Alabama attorney and judge. Allred claims that Nelson is prepared to swear under oath that Moore tried to force her to perform oral sex in the car.

Hours before Nelson’s press conference, Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that Moore should step aside from the Alabama Senate race.

Moore, who has denied all allegations against him, doesn’t think so.