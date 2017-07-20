Sarah Palin praised John McCain’s character while she spoke of his tragic diagnosis

It was announced on Wednesday that Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. As love and support poured in for the senator, someone who had a particularly interesting relationship with him made sure to share some kind words.

Former Alaskan Governor Sarah Palin, who was McCain’s running mate in the 2008 presidential race, spoke with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson regarding the diagnosis:

Palin praised Meghan McCain’s statement regarding her dad, which she tweeted on Wednesday.

“Knowing Senator McCain, he doesn’t want us to be anxious,” she said. “He is one to endure.”

After saying that personal loyalty was “an almost nonexistent virtue,” Palin praised McCain for always being loyal to her family.

“I just wish more people could know him personally, as my family does,” she said.