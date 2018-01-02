Sarah Palin gave her social media followers a first look at husband Todd’s bruised face after he was viciously attacked by their son Track last month.





The former governor of Alaska shared a photo from her family’s New Year’s Eve on Instagram, which features her, daughter Piper and son Trig heading out to their cabin with still-injured Todd — who sports a bruise under his right eye and a cut across his nose two weeks after the brutal attack.

“Trailering snowmachines to trailhead for trek out to the cabin,” she captioned the picture. “Perfect way to usher in the new year! May 2018 be a year of breakthrough, joy & victory for all!”

On the night of December 16, Track Palin reportedly broke a window in his parents’ home, entered the house and attacked his father after he refused to let him borrow the family truck because he’d been drinking and was on medication. The 2008 vice presidential candidate called the police to report that her son was “freaking out” and on “some type of medication.” Police reportedly arrived to find a bleeding Todd, who had armed himself with a pistol to “protect his family,” attempting to escape the home with Track still inside.

Track was arrested at the scene and has since been released on bail, but is being subjected to electronic monitoring and a mental health evaluation. He faces a first-degree felony burglary and a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault. The mothers of both of his children have filed orders of protection against him.

