Sarah Palin weighs in on Kathy Griffin and calls out her “crocodile tears”

As a Trump supporter, Sarah Palin already wasn’t a fan of Kathy Griffin, and after Griffin’s stunt last week went viral, the former Alaskan governor weighed in on the debacle.

A tearful Griffin held a press conference Friday to talk about the fallout of the infamous picture, which features her holding Donald Trump’s faux, bloody head.

After the press conference, in a post on her Facebook page, Palin wrote, “Kathy Griffin has mercilessly attacked children for years.” She added that Griffin “actually knocked on my door to personally humiliate my kids.”





Here’s what Palin wrote:

Kathy Griffin has mercilessly attacked children for years. When this “celebrity” (who “celebrates” her, btw?) traveled all the way to Wasilla and actually knocked on my home’s door to personally humiliate my kids again, I knew she was deranged. The liberal “star” had attacked my teenage daughters for so long – first Bristol then, inexplicably, giddily announced she would “go directly after Willow Palin” despite Willow’s young age and innocence in doing anything to earn the wrath of this attacker. And today Kathy claims SHE is the victim! Kathy’s crocodile tears at her publicity-seeking press conference today mean nothing to mothers who’ve witnessed the ramifications her sick acts have had on precious children. So, on behalf of Melania Trump and other mothers who’ve tried to protect our children from Kathy’s soulless vile attacks, I’ll bite my tongue in print and not say what I’d actually tell her to her face… I’ll keep it civil and merely tell her after her ridiculous self-serving statements today: Suck it.

Up.

Cupcake. – Sarah Palin



In 2010, Griffin went to the Palin house in a sort of stunt for her show, “My Life on the D-List,” and left a note inviting the family to an upcoming comedy performance.

There were reports that Barron Trump saw the image of Griffin and thought that it was real. Palin closed her Facebook post with the statement, “I’ll bite my tongue in print and not say what I’d actually tell her to her face.”