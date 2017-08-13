“Say her name” — protesters end “Unite the Right” leader’s own press conference in Charlottesville

Jason Kessler, organizer of “Unite the Right,” a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., was unable to complete a press conference a day after the death of a counter-protester.
Kessler’s statement was immediately drowned out by the sound of protesters screaming “shame:”
Officers standing nearby escorted Kessler away after a few moments when a few protesters sought to confront him face-to-face:
Violent clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters escalated on Saturday when James Alex Fields, Jr., 20, of Ohio, allegedly drove his vehicle into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing Heather Heyer, 32, in the process.
The day also claimed the lives of two Virginia state troopers.