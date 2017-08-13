Across the U.S.A.

“Say her name” — protesters end “Unite the Right” leader’s own press conference in Charlottesville

Article will continue after advertisement

Jason Kessler, organizer of “Unite the Right,” a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., was unable to complete a press conference a day after the death of a counter-protester.

Kessler’s statement was immediately drowned out by the sound of protesters screaming “shame:”

RELATED: A live TV interview in Charlottesville went off the rails when a white supremacist ranted profanely on the air

Officers standing nearby escorted Kessler away after a few moments when a few protesters sought to confront him face-to-face:


RELATED: A member of President Trump’s administration called the Charlottesville attack terrorism

Violent clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters escalated on Saturday when James Alex Fields, Jr., 20, of Ohio, allegedly drove his vehicle into a crowd of counter-protesterskilling Heather Heyer, 32, in the process.

The day also claimed the lives of two Virginia state troopers.

Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement