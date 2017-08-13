“Say her name” — protesters end “Unite the Right” leader’s own press conference in Charlottesville

Jason Kessler, organizer of “Unite the Right,” a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., was unable to complete a press conference a day after the death of a counter-protester.

Kessler’s statement was immediately drowned out by the sound of protesters screaming “shame:”

People chanting "say her name" as Kessler begins to speak pic.twitter.com/rWrArIhcJF — NBC29 (@NBC29) August 13, 2017

Massive boos and cries of "Shame!" For Jason Kessler in Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/tDhhPvY9fy — Blake Montgomery (@blakersdozen) August 13, 2017

Officers standing nearby escorted Kessler away after a few moments when a few protesters sought to confront him face-to-face:





Two men approached Kessler. Brawl broke out. Kessler has fled up street. Police blocking the street — Ben Schreckinger (@SchreckReports) August 13, 2017

Jason Kessler rushed away from press conference and eventually brought to police station when his car wasn't reachable pic.twitter.com/JDG1OQ9Hxk — Brook Silva-Braga (@Brook) August 13, 2017

After being tackled by counter protesters Jason Kessler slips out of press conference with help from police in #charlottesville @indystar pic.twitter.com/7nEfvGFtVp — Mykal McEldowney (@mykalmphoto) August 13, 2017

Kessler arrived at 1:59; departed the area in front of city hall by 2:03 — Matt Kwong (@matt_kwong) August 13, 2017

Violent clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters escalated on Saturday when James Alex Fields, Jr., 20, of Ohio, allegedly drove his vehicle into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing Heather Heyer, 32, in the process.

The day also claimed the lives of two Virginia state troopers.