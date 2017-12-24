Menu
hevesh Read this Next

A YouTube domino artist "wrote" a Christmas greeting you've got to see
Advertisement

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin received a package over the weekend, but what was inside was less than festive.

According to NBC Los Angeles, a Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad arrived at Mnuchin’s Bel Air residence in response to the delivery of a suspicious package, a large box covered in wrapping paper. The package was delivered to his neighbor, but was intended for him. Fearing the worst, the Secret Service also became involved in the incident.


The package was cleared later that evening after it became apparent that Mnuchin was sent a box full of horse manure, not explosives.

There was also a Christmas card with the present, which made references to Mnuchin, President Trump and the president’s tax bill. There were no threats inside of the card.

Mnuchin was “was made aware of the situation” as it progressed. He was inside of his home at the time.

LAPD West Los Angeles Area Watch Commander Rob Weise reported that Mnuchin was not forced to evacuate his home. His street, however, was closed temporarily.

Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt, Mnuchin’s neighbor and widower of the late Zsa Zsa Gabor, said he was stuck in his house for two hours because of the package.

“We have $50 million homes and we can’t move, we can’t get out,” he said. “That’s bad, they have to find another way.”

The Secret Service is investigating the incident.

Mnuchin was narrowly confirmed to his role in the administration by the United States Senate in February.

Since that time, he faced a brief scandal after his new wife, Louise Linton, bragged on Instagram about the couple’s travels. When an Instagram user expressed their distaste for taxpayer funds going towards their travel, Linton rudely called the commenter “adorably out of touch” and accused her of sacrificing less than she and her husband do, as they pay more in taxes.

RELATED: With the signing of the tax bill, Trump marks the end of his first year with a surprising statistic

Secret Service responded to a Grinch’s suspicious package for Treasury Secretary Mnuchin hip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Over 100 years after a submarine disappeared without a trace, a naval mystery has been solved

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Actor and comedian Jonah Hill suffers a devastating personal loss that no one saw coming

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

He was beaten, arrested and convicted, but the body cam footage tells an entirely different story
Across the U.S.A.

He was beaten, arrested and convicted, but the body cam footage tells an entirely different story

,
This veteran is being forced to give up his support dog even though he says his “life would be lost without him”
Across the U.S.A.

This veteran is being forced to give up his support dog even though he says his “life would be lost without him”

,
Track Palin’s ex reveals his past domestic violence — and says his family tried to hide it from police
Across the U.S.A.

Track Palin’s ex reveals his past domestic violence — and says his family tried to hide it from police

,
Parents give Christmas gift to teacher apologizing for their child — we all know “that kid”
Across the U.S.A.

Parents give Christmas gift to teacher apologizing for their child — we all know “that kid”

,
Advertisement