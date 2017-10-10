“Seinfeld” star gives thumbs-up to Mike Pence for leaving NFL game after player protests

John O’Hurley, a notable game show host and former guest star on “Seinfeld,” gave President Donald Trump and his administration a rare thumbs-up from Hollywood in a recent interview with TMZ.

O’Hurley was asked about Vice President Mike Pence’s recent trip to an Indianapolis Colts game, during which he departed the game after several football players did not stand for the performance of the national anthem. Many believe that this was an elaborate stunt set up by the White House to garner praise for their stance against players who protest during the national anthem. President Trump all but confirmed this on Twitter.





According to O’Hurley, Pence did the right thing.

“I go to a football game as I go to a movie or anything else … for escapism. Not to hear somebody’s political views,” O’Hurley said.

The actor then, quite literally, gave Pence’s decision a thumbs-up and said, “Bravo.”

O’Hurley’s political opinion seems to be in stark contrast with the views of at least one of his “Seinfeld” co-stars. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who often shared the screen with O’Hurley, has been a passionate critic of President Trump and his administration.

During a speech at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Louis-Dreyfus apologized to the world if she helped create the current political climate.