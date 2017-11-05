Sen. Rand Paul gives thanks after a frightening assault at his Kentucky home

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) thanked supporters Sunday morning following an assault at his Bowling Green home the night before.

“Thank you for your thoughts and prayers,” Paul tweeted.

Kelley and I appreciate the overwhelming support after Friday’s unfortunate event. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 5, 2017

The 54-year-old senator was reportedly mowing his lawn when 59-year-old Rene Boucher, his neighbor, assaulted him on his property. He sustained minor cuts to his mouth and nose following the attack, WBKO reported.

Kelsey Cooper, Paul’s communications director, said in a statement that the senator is “fine.” After calling Paul a “victim of an assault” in an email, Cooper said that the events are “now a matter for the police.”





According to a local source, Boucher was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault on Friday. Should he be charged, Boucher faces up to 12 months in jail. Boucher was released on a $7,500 bond on Saturday. Kentucky Police Master Trooper Jeremy Hodges told The Associated Press that Boucher would have faced a felony had he used “any type of a dangerous instrument.”

Hodges described the two men as acquaintances. It is not immediately clear if the attack was politically motivated.

In June, Paul was with House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and other congressional Republicans and their aides at a baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., when a shooter opened fire. Paul was not harmed in the attack, but Scalise and four others were shot. The shooter, James T. Hodgkins, was politically active.

