Senior citizen nabs a date with a 23-year-old and things turn weirdly violent

A 77-year-old man who met a 23-year-old woman from a dating site has been arrested and charged with choking her.

Alan Richard Schmitt appears to have traveled more than two hours from his home to meet up with the young woman he met on a dating website called Plenty of Fish.

Police officers were called to a home at Vernon Place in Newport News, Va., on Tuesday night for a reported assault, the Newport News says.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said Schmitt showed up and was considerably older than he made himself out to be online, according to the police report. The woman told Schmitt she was not interested, but said they could still be friends. He took her shopping and purchased $400 of clothes for her, but when they returned to the house, the man wanted the clothes back, including a shirt she was wearing.





“She told him he could not have the shirt back,” the police report says. “He grabbed her around the neck … he then threw her to the ground … and got on top of her … he proceeded to choke her causing her to struggle to breathe.”

“I observed her necklaces were in pieces, and there were small bleeding scratches around her neck,” Officer Jeffrey Cumming wrote in the report.

Schmitt’s story, according to the police report, suggests that the woman stepped in front him and pushed him in his face. “He lost his balance and reached out, grabbing [her] by the neck,” Schmitt said, “he was unsure as to how she ended up on the ground as well.”