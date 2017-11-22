A 24-year-old Lincoln, Neb., woman has been missing for several days after she went on a date with someone she met online, and now police are calling the circumstance around her disappearance “concerning.”





Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Jeff Bliemeister spoke to local media Tuesday and urged citizens to continue to look for Sydney Loofe as the department conducts interviews and pieces together the events that led to her her disappearance, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

Police confirmed, the newspaper reported, that Loofe was last seen in Wilber, 40 miles southwest of Lincoln, on Nov. 15.

Suspicion grew when she missed work on Thursday at a Lincoln grocery store where she is a cashier after apparently going out on a date the night before, her parents said. Loofe sent a Snapchat message saying she was “ready for my date” just hours before she disappeared.

Her family said she sent the Snapchat message about going on a date with a woman she met online, and that she was definitely “planning on coming home that night.”

She also left her cat and car at her home in Lincoln, her family said.

RELATED: Police make a gruesome discovery after a teacher bailed her boyfriend out of jail and disappeared

A flyer being circulated he family suggests they fear she was abducted. The flyer indicated that her phone pinged off a cellphone tower in the Wilber area, but that it has since been turned off.

Her parents, Susie and George Loofe, find it suspicious that her phone is off, and that her cat and car were left at home.

RELATED: The teen who disappeared with her teacher says it was wrong, but she doesn’t regret it

Lincoln police have declined to say if they have spoken to the person Loofe was going out with that night or where in Wilber she might have been.

“Really what our focus is on at this point is trying to find Sydney,” the police chief Bliemeister said. “And to go out and to detail every investigative aspect really, I think, is going to detract from the overall message of, ‘We’re trying to find her as quickly as possible.'”

Police are asking for anyone with information on Loofe’s whereabouts to call 402-441-6000.

Loofe is 5-foot-7 and weighs 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white Columbia jacket and a cream-colored shirt. She has a yin-yang tattoo on one of her forearms, the word “Believe” with a cross on the inside of her left wrist, and the phrase “Everything will be wonderful someday” on her right bicep.