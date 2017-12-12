One police department is under fire after a meme circulated through what Sheriff Charles McDonald referenced as an interdepartmental email of crime analysis and a “tasteless attempt at humor,” according to WLOS.





According to the report, the image of Narcan was passed around the Hendersonville, North Carolina police department followed by the text, “Robbing Darwin of the bountiful harvest since 1971.”

This meme was shared among Henderson County, NC sheriff's deputies in a May group email about crime analysis. pic.twitter.com/jcgEIzhwzN — Noor Al-Sibai (@nooralsibai) December 11, 2017

Narcan is used as an antidote to drug overdoses, which helps reverse the effects of opioids and heroin.

Here’s what the Sheriff McDonald said in a statement released to WLOS:

Regarding the offensive slide, there is no excuse for it regardless of the intention. I’m told it was an attempt at dark humor, but it was in no way humorous, and I know it does not reflect the true heart of the actual sender, or that of our staff and volunteers. I am aware that every person saved is someone’s child, parent, spouse, neighbor or employee caught in a desperate web of addiction from which I am certain they desire to be free.

According to the report, the email was sent on May 23, but the image wasn’t sent to the news station until early December.