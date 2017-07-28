She’s married with two kids and is now facing years in prison for sleeping with a student

A chorus teacher in Minnesota was arrested after police say she slept with a student after striking up a relationship with him via text message.

Christine Funk admitted the sultry text exchange to police but claimed that it was all “fantasy” and had not actually led to physical contact. Funk ultimately came clean to police and admitted she had slept with the 17-year-old high school student on multiple occasions, including one tryst on school grounds.





“Crimes of this nature represent a significant abuse of authority and violate the trust students, parents, and the community have the right to expect of teachers,” local attorney James Backstrom said in a statement to the Twin Cities Pioneer Press.

Funk is married and has two children. If she is convicted of three counts of third-degree criminal sexual misconduct, she could face over a decade in prison.