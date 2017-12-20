A high school student has told police he will “no longer lie” for the English teacher he allegedly had a sexual relationship with after the woman claimed he “ruined her life.”





“He decided to no longer lie for her,” a police document said in regard to the teenager and Samantha Ciotta, 32.

According to authorities, the teen first “tried cover for Ciotta so she would not get in trouble” by telling police, “I’m not f**king talking!” However, after she had sex with his 19-year-old friend and accused the boy of ruining her life, he changed his mind about coming forward. As a result, he told police that he and Ciotta had sex five times, but he couldn’t remember how many times she had performed oral sex on him because he was “intoxicated during most of the times.”

Police initially launched their investigation into the English teacher months ago after a Snapchat video surfaced showing her wearing a shirt and panties and drinking alcohol with two shirtless teenage boys, including the one in question. At the time, another student saw the video and asked the teen if “Mrs. Ciotta” was in it.

“Yes…Bro, I’m getting in deep…been f**king [Ciotta] and getting threesomes for the past couple weeks [at her house],” the student allegedly responded.

After obtaining a warrant, police discovered a hand-written note from Ciotta explaining her relationship with the student, whom she had taken an interest in while he was failing her class, to her husband. Her husband has since filed for divorce and was granted temporary sole custody of their two children. The underage student’s guardian indicated that she became suspicious when he came home with what she now believes were gifts from the teacher — expensive shoes and a new iPhone. The guardian also accused Ciotta of “attacking” her during a school meeting about the boy’s home life.

“I told her to stay away from him,” she said.

Ciotta faces a count of oral copulation with a minor and two counts of sexual intercourse stemming from incidents that occurred in June. She’s currently out of jail on bond and on paid leave from the school district as she awaits her next court appearance on December 27.