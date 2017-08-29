Shooter kills two and injures four in public library

Two people were killed and four others injured following a shooting inside a public library in Clovis, N.M., on Monday.

“We still don’t know all the details,” City Commissioner Juan Garza told The Associated Press. “What we’ve been telling people is to keep on praying for the families affected by this tragedy.”

Clovis police and elected officials also said that the shooter was taken into custody and was being questioned Monday.

Three of the injured victims were taken to a hospital across the state line in Lubbock, Texas, Clovis City Manager Tom Phelps told said. He did not know the extent of their injuries.

There was no indication of what may have prompted the violence.

Clovis, a city of about 40,000, is about 200 miles east of Albuquerque, near the Texas state line. It is home to Cannon Air Force Base, and the nearby community of Portales is home to Eastern New Mexico University.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.