Corey Lewandowski, one of President Trump’s former campaign managers, is speaking to allegations of sexual misconduct made by pro-Trump singer Joy Villa.

Villa rose in popularity in April when she decided to wear a pro-Trump dress to the 59th Annual Grammy Awards. Stylized like a banner from Trump’s campaign, the front of the dress said “Make America Great Again” on the front and “Trump” on the back.





News that Villa accused Lewandowski of touching her butt at a party, a story which was corroborated by a friend, was first reported last week.

“I’m wearing this silver suit and stretchy pants, and after the photo, he smacks my ass really hard,” Villa said, according to POLITICO. She expressed a distaste for his response when she threatened to report him for sexual harassment. “He said, ‘Go ahead, I work in the private sector.’ Then he smacks my ass again,” she recalled.

A few days ago, Villa filed a sexual assault report with the Metropolitan Police Department against Lewandowski and listed two witnesses to the incident.

Lewandowski was interviewed by Fox Business’ Charles Payne on Wednesday to speak about the incident.

He began by referencing Payne’s own sexual misconduct controversy involving conservative commentator Scottie Nell Hughes.

“Well, Charles, I think as someone who’s been through this, you understand that there is a due process. And there is a process which they will go through to determine a person’s innocence, which I think you’ve been through and you understand it and you respect it,” he responded, noticeably not denying the allegations.

When asked what Villa’s motivation may be, Lewandowski said it was a question for Villa.

Commentator Michelle Fields weighed in when the first allegation came out.

I’m sure she’s just delusional & he didn’t touch her. Probably doesn’t even know her. https://t.co/YGXK3XJKgB — Michelle Fields (@MichelleFields) December 23, 2017

When Fields worked as a reporter for Breitbart in 2016, she accused Lewandowski of grabbing her by the arm so forcefully that he left bruises. Fields later resigned over Breitbart’s handling of the alleged assault.

Villa is currently exploring a run for Congress. She received support from Trump in October over Twitter.