Snake bites have already quadrupled in one state

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Calls to the Carolinas Poison Center for snake bites have nearly quadrupled compared to last year, officials said.

In April, the center received 71 calls for snake bites, compared to 19 calls in April 2016.

Copperheads, cottonmouths, rattlesnakes (eastern diamondback, pygmy and timber) and coral snakes are the venomous species native to North Carolina.

The coral snake is the rarest and the copperhead is the most plentiful, according to the Carolinas Poison Center.





A man was bitten by a copperhead last week in Ballantyne as he worked in his yard. A milder winter is thought to be a contributing factor to the spike in bites, and with the increase, snake bite calls are anticipated to hit well over the 500 mark for the year.

Officials said they receive 10 times more calls regarding copperheads than they do for any other snake species combined.

The Carolinas Poison Center can help a person who has been bit determine if they need to go to a hospital.

About half of all snake bites can be treated without antivenom.

The center has provided the following tips on how to avoid snake bites:

Check boots and shoes that are laying around in your garage or outside before putting them on.

Wear sturdy boots when outside, gardening or hiking.

Watch your step outside and use a flashlight in the dark.

If you see a snake, back away slowly. Don’t try to pick it up or move it. Snakes bite when they feel threatened.

Here are some tips on what not to do if you are bitten: