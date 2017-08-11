“SNL” reinstates the writer who was suspended for her controversial Barron Trump tweet

The “Saturday Night Live” writer who was suspended “indefinitely” after tweeting an insensitive message about President Trump’s young son Barron has apparently been reinstated by the show.

Katie Rich, 34, was credited as a writer for Thursday night’s episode of “Weekend Update: Summer Edition” after she was suspended from “SNL” in January for saying that 11-year-old Barron “will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.” Her tweet led to widespread condemnation, and she subsequently deleted it before tweeting out an apology.

“I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet,” she wrote at the time. “I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I’m so sorry.”

President Trump even criticized Rich for the move, saying in an interview with Sean Hannity, “Well, ‘Saturday Night Live’ – a person from ‘Saturday Night Live’ was terrible. It’s a failing show. It’s not funny. Alec Baldwin’s a disaster. He’s terrible on the show and, by the way, I don’t mind some humor but it’s terrible. But for them to attack, for NBC to attack my 10-year-old son. It’s a disgrace. He’s a great boy. And it’s not an easy thing for him. Believe me.”

Rich was not credited on any of last season’s episodes after the incident, but her name returned to the credits on Thursday. It’s unclear if she is only writing for the four-episode summer special or if she will return as a writer for the show’s upcoming season this fall.

