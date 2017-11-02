Snoop Dogg stands over President Trump’s dead body on his shocking new album cover

Months after he pretended to shoot a clown version of President Trump in a music video, Snoop Dogg took aim at the president again with his latest album cover, which features the rapper standing in a morgue next to a corpse with the American flag and a name tag that reads “Trump” draped over it.

Snoop Dogg is seen standing over Trump’s corpse in the new cover of his EP. He also made a music video in March pretending to shoot Trump pic.twitter.com/kxUmqof2qW — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) November 1, 2017

“The president says he wants to make America great again. F**k that s**t. We gonna make America crip again,” Snoop Dogg raps in the track entitled “Make American Crip Again.”





The shocking image appears to recreate fellow rapper Ice Cube’s 1991 “Death Certificate” album cover on which he stands over the dead body of “Uncle Sam.” Snoop Dogg however, insists the new album isn’t a “statement or political act.”

“Certain people feel like we should make America ‘great again,’ but that time they’re referring to always takes me back to separation and segregation so I’d rather Make America Crip Again,” he said. “I’m taking it back to the era of being for ourselves and for everyone else. I’m for the evolution of people coming together and being one as opposed to being separate. Music is the best way to heal.”

As for what exactly he means by “Make America Crip Again,” the artist said, “In my lifetime, that’s when young black men in impoverished areas organized to help their communities and to take care of their own because society basically left them for dead. A lot of people glorify the gang-banging and violence but forget that in the beginning, the Crip’s main and sole purpose was to be the reflection of the Black Panthers. They looked after kids, provided after-school activities, fed them and stepped in as role models and father figures.”