Some veterans gathered around an NFL anthem protester and the result was surprising

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett – who sat during the national anthem for weeks – shook hands with military veterans outside the team’s practice space this week, as photos on social media show.

Dayna Mink Coats wrote on Facebook that when driving near the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Washington on Tuesday, she saw a parked car in the middle of the road.

“I thought it might be a car accident so I snapped a picture. As I got closer, I realized it was group of military veterans who had assembled in front of the VMAC,” Coats wrote. “Mostly all seniors who had probably seen the battlefield firsthand. They were proudly wearing their veteran’s hats, jackets and some carried American flags. The car in the middle of the road … it was Michael Bennett’s.”





Coats said as she drove by the veterans and Bennett shaking hands, she became emotional. So she pulled over in tears.

“A few of the veterans came over to see if I was OK and behind them walked up Michael Bennett,” Coats wrote. “I was unprepared and not expecting this situation in my morning. But with eyes welled up with tears and speaking from my heart … I simply said, ‘Michael, I am so torn and I don’t know what to do. I don’t want to disrespect our country, our flag or my husband who’s in the military but I want to understand. I’m a big Seahawks fan and I don’t know what to do.’ He reached in and hugged me.”

They talked for nearly 20 minutes, and Bennett explained how he had family in the military too. His father served 10 years in the U.S. Navy.

“The word unity was used several times and he admitted he didn’t know where to go from here. I do not know either,” Coats wrote. “Nor do I know what the correct answers are … but I do know, I am thankful for those veterans and thankful Michael stopped to talk with them … and inadvertently me.”