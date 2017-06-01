South Carolina man mows down his girlfriend with a Ford Focus because he “had to”

This week, Corey Bryce Adams, 27, from South Carolina was arrested for allegedly running over his girlfriend, whom he thought was cheating on him.

The 22-year-old woman had been walking in the parking lot of a Publix around 11 p.m. on Sunday night when a car struck her from behind. Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find that the woman was “bleeding profusely, had sustained a head injury, and had swelling above her left eye.” She told officers she couldn’t remember exactly what had happened to her because she blacked out during the incident.





However, as she was taken to the hospital, police found broken pieces of plastic thought to belong to a headlight. They were able to identify the plastic as having belonged to a white Ford Focus and traced the vehicle back to Adams. When deputies arrived at Adams’ house, they found the vehicle, with a busted headlight, parked out front.

Adams initially locked himself inside and threatened to commit suicide, but eventually allowed authorities in. He was charged with attempted murder, booked into the Dorchester County Jail and is being held on $100,000 bond.

According to Adams’ mother, Adams returned home and told her he “ran over his girlfriend” and that “he had to do it because she had cheated on him.”