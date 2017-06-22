Special ed teacher accused of sleeping with a student allegedly told another student that her love life had soured

An arrest warrant obtained by WSFB in Connecticut details just how a special education teacher’s alleged relationship with one of her students came to light. Laura Ramos, 31, allegedly began texting one of her students toward the end of the school year. The texts started off innocent but then took a turn towards the scandalous.

“Ms. Ramos would complain that her ‘man’ or ‘guy’ does not want to have sex or do anything with her,” the arrest warrant states.





The man in question was an 18-year-old special education student, whom the student had witnessed Ramos making eyes at.

“Witness 1 noticed the victim would hang out in Ms. Ramos’ class and […] would watch them make eyes at each other like flirting,” the document said.

When police first asked Ramos about the boy, she denied anything inappropriate happened. When they returned, she admitted that police wouldn’t like what they found on her phone.

“You’re not going to be happy with what you find on my phone,” she allegedly told police.

Ramos was eventually charged with second degree sexual assault. She is due back in court on June 28.