Special ed teacher got together with a 15-year-old boy and is now facing the consequences

A special education teacher in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, was arrested after being accused of having sex with a 15-year-old boy.

After the child’s mother discovered the inappropriate sexual relationship, teacher Dennis Delorso, 45, was arrested and faces charges for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy, according to ABC 16.

According to the Bloomsburg Area School District superintendent, Delorso is a special education teacher in k-12 in the district. According to the boy’s mother, the boy was not currently a student of Delorso, although he used to be one.





“He was my son’s autistic itinerant support teacher,” the mother, Krista Bailey, said. “And, I’m left sitting here thinking of all the times he met with my son. Was he encouraging my son, was he actually, or was he eyeing him up? That’s the part that I’m having a very difficult time with.”

Scott Township police say he met the boy in June through a personal ad on Craigslist, an ad placed by the 15-year-old boy, according to court documents. Delorso responded to the ad.

The victim, Braydon Quintrell, told ABC 16, “He seemed like really into his job, he cared for everybody, he was nice to me. He wanted to know how I was doing, always checking up on me.”

Police say the boy told them they had sex at Delorso’s home in Bloomsburg.

Delorso and the boy shared sexually explicit emails and also continued to have sex at the teacher’s home. The mother found those emails on her son’s phone last week and contacted the police.

Police say Delorso admitted to having a sexual relationship with the boy but said the victim told him he was 18 years old. However, the boy told police Delorso knew he was underage.

“When something like this happens, we question ourselves as parents. I’ve questioned myself all day because I feel like I’ve been sucker-punched,” Krista Bailey said.