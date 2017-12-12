A 28-year-old Jacksonville, Florida woman is facing charges after she allegedly used heroin and passed out while driving with a newborn and 2-year-old child in the backseat of her vehicle, according to Action News Jax.





According to the report, she was arrested after being found unconscious in the driver’s seat with her kids in the backseat.

RELATED: When a pregnant woman went missing, police found her baby with this suspicious couple

She is facing two counts of child neglect. A spoon and other items in her car tested positive for heroin, according to the report.

Neighbors reportedly saw the car moving slowly and were able to stop it as the vehicle approached an intersection. The woman, Stephanie Hammond, reportedly needed CPR after she was found not breathing in her car.

The children are being taken care of by relatives, per the report.