Students wake up to find Confederate statues taken down in Texas

Bronze sculptures of Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Albert Sidney Johnston and Confederate Postmaster John H. Reagan were removed from their locations in Texas on Sunday night. The statues were prominently displayed at the University of Texas at Austin. UT President Gregory L. Fenves sent an announcement to students late on Sunday night that the three statues will be moved to the school’s history building.





“The horrific displays of hatred at the University of Virginia and in Charlottesville shocked and saddened the nation,” Fenves wrote in a statement. “These events make it clear, now more than ever, that Confederate monuments have become symbols of modern white supremacy and neo-Nazism.”

Fenves noted that that the statues originated during a period of segregation in the United States.