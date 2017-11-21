The Ohio substitute teacher who found herself in hot water after being arrested for allegedly having sex with two students has been indicted.





Madeline Marx, 23, was indicted on two counts of sexual battery and is due in court on Nov. 30, according to court records, WHIO reported. A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old both told police they had sexual encounters with the teacher.

The 17-year-old said he received oral sex from Marx on July 19 in the parking of a Big Lots store, according to court documents. The other boy told police he and Marx had intercourse on Sept. 21 in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Marx was arrested Nov. 8. Police physically removed her from Fairmont High School in Kettering, Ohio, where she had worked a substitute teacher for two years, Fox 45 reported. She was released on bond and ordered not to contact the two students.

She pleaded not guilty after her arrest, and police say this is Marx’s first run-in with the law.

According to a court affidavit, Marx confessed to sending several nude photos to one of the students over Snapchat and Instagram.

State records show Marx obtained a four-year teaching license as a K-12 education intervention specialist. She also reportedly taught in the town of Oakwood, and officials there have informed parents that they have heard no reports of any victims in their schools, according to WHIO.

Marx graduated in 2012 from Chaminade Julienne High School in Dayton and graduated from the University of Dayton in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in education, WHIO reported.

Scott Inskeep, the superintendent of the school district, told WHIO, “We became aware [she] was possibly involved with inappropriate activities with a juvenile,” and said when this sort of case arises, “[W]e will remove those people and not have them around our students.”

In a separate interview, Inskeep told WKEF, “I just think parents can trust us with your kids every day, and I can ensure that 99.9 percent are doing it the right way and doing it appropriately.”