Suffering a gunshot wound to the head, a man drives to his grandmother’s house for help

A man who was shot in the head drove to his grandmother’s house Friday morning to get help.

Police told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach the victim has since died, but they said the man who killed him is still on the run.

At 4:13 a.m., police arrived at the grandmother’s house on the 2000 block of Star Mist Drive to find two male victims shot in a car. One man was shot in the abdomen and another was shot in the head.





Police learned one of the victims drove from where a shooting took place with another group of men to Star Mist Drive.

The victim who was shot in the head died, according to police, but the other victim is currently in critical condition.

Learned from family of 21 year old shot and killed in early morning double shooting is father to 6 kids. Killer still on the run pic.twitter.com/fxiZIv0Q6c — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) October 27, 2017

Gehlbach learned from a cousin that the man who died was a 21-year-old with six children. And now, they are asking for help.

“Please let us know, cause if it was your family, you’d want someone to get justice for your family,” cousin Demetrius Clark said. “If you know anybody, know anything … please let us know, please. We are hurting, we are in mourning.”

There was a third passenger in the car, but police said he did not sustain any injuries.

